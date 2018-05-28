LSU seeded No. 2 in Corvallis Regional (Oregon St.)

The LSU baseball team found out Monday it will be heading to Oregon to play in the Corvallis Regional hosted by Oregon State.
LSU will play San Diego State at 3 p.m. (CT) on Friday.
Early outlook for weather in Corvallis, OR this weekend as @LSUbaseball hits the road for the regionals. pic.twitter.com/CC16UzIHBb— Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) May 28, 2018
Prior to the selection show, team awards were presented to players.
#LSU Wally Pontiff Award goes to @beaujordan24 @WAFB9Sports pic.twitter.com/dMhCnUO6hd— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) May 28, 2018
#LSU Skip Bertman Award goes to @Bain_07 @WAFB9Sports pic.twitter.com/4YBIUEnKUZ— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) May 28, 2018
The 16 regional sites were announced Sunday:
Athens, Georgia - Georgia (37-19)
Austin, Texas - Texas (37-20)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina - North Carolina (38-18)
Clemson, South Carolina - Clemson (45-14)
Corvallis, Oregon - Oregon St. (44-10-1)
Conway, South Carolina - Coastal Carolina (42-17)
DeLand, Florida - Stetson (45-11)
Fayetteville, Arkansas - Arkansas (39-18)
Gainesville, Florida - Florida (42-17)
Greenville, North Carolina - East Carolina (43-16)
Minneapolis, Minnesota Minnesota (41-13)
Lubbock, Texas - Texas Tech (39-17)
Oxford, Mississippi - Ole Miss (46-15)
Raleigh, North Carolina - NC State (40-16)
Stanford, California - Stanford (44-10)
Tallahassee, Florida - Florida St. (43-17)
The regional games start Friday, June 1.
