LSU seeded No. 2 in Corvallis Regional (Oregon St.)

The LSU baseball team found out Monday it will be heading to Oregon to play in the Corvallis Regional hosted by Oregon State.

Oregon State LSU San Diego State Northwestern State

LSU will play San Diego State at 3 p.m. (CT) on Friday.

Early outlook for weather in Corvallis, OR this weekend as @LSUbaseball hits the road for the regionals.

The 16 regional sites were announced Sunday:

Athens, Georgia - Georgia (37-19)

Austin, Texas - Texas (37-20)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina - North Carolina (38-18)

Clemson, South Carolina - Clemson (45-14)

Corvallis, Oregon - Oregon St. (44-10-1)

Conway, South Carolina - Coastal Carolina (42-17)

DeLand, Florida - Stetson (45-11)

Fayetteville, Arkansas - Arkansas (39-18)

Gainesville, Florida - Florida (42-17)

Greenville, North Carolina - East Carolina (43-16)

Minneapolis, Minnesota ­ Minnesota (41-13)

Lubbock, Texas - Texas Tech (39-17)

Oxford, Mississippi - Ole Miss (46-15)

Raleigh, North Carolina - NC State (40-16)

Stanford, California - Stanford (44-10)

Tallahassee, Florida - Florida St. (43-17)

The regional games start Friday, June 1.

