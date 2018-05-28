FIRST ALERT: Alberto bringing the heaviest rainfall to east Alabama

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON SUBTROPICAL STORM ALBERTO: We are mainly picking up light showers from Alberto into our southern and eastern counties this morning. Some areas may see rainfall totals near 4-inches from this system. Winds become a concern for our far eastern counties but only after the soil becomes very saturated. We could see downed trees and power outages there as a result.

Landfall from the Alberto is expected early this afternoon close to 1 p.m., fairly close to Panama City Beach, Florida. 65 mph winds are closer to the center of circulation, but winds of 40 mph extend up to 105 miles from the center. Little weakening is expected until Alberto makes landfall.

Look for our heaviest rainfall today, tonight and tomorrow, but scattered showers to continue through Friday.

Tonight and Tuesday could also bring a chance of isolated short-lived tornadoes into east Alabama. Flooding will likely be the primary impact from this Alberto into our area. Of course, we will be watching this and will let you know if severe weather moves into your area, but you can watch it as well via our free WBRC First Alert weather app.

The rains from Alberto will likely ease up as we get into the weekend. The temps are expected to rise into the upper 80s to low 90s. It should be hot and humid Saturday and Sunday with typical heat-activated showers and storm for the afternoon expected to return to our area.

I hope you have a safe and happy Memorial Day!

