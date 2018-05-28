Memorial Day program, fish fry in Tuscaloosa Monday

Tuscaloosa County Park & Recreation Authority’s Veterans Memorial Park Committee will host a Memorial Day program on May 28 at 9 a.m.

The park is located at 1701 McFarland Blvd. East. The event is free and open to the public.



The rain venue is the Magnolia Shelter in the northeast corner of Snow Hinton Park on 10th Avenue East.



This year's guest speaker is Sergeant Evan Van Nostrand, United States Marine Corps, Retired, and current strength and conditioning coach for the Alabama Men’s Tennis team. At the conclusion of the service, members will lay a wreath in honor of all men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country at the Military Order of the Purple Heart Monument.



The program is jointly sponsored by PARA, Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center, and University of Alabama’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs.



Beginning at Noon, VFW Post 6022 in Cottondale will host its annual Memorial Day Fish Fry fundraiser. Plates of catfish, baked beans, coleslaw and hushpuppies are $8 each. Organizers say they will serve until they run out.



The post is located at 7001 University Blvd East.



