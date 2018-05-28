Italian economist to meet president amid political crisis - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Italian economist to meet president amid political crisis

(Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via AP). Italian President Sergio Mattarella addresses the media after meeting Italy's premier-designate Giuseppe Conte in Rome, Sunday, May 27, 2018. Italian President Sergio Mattarella said he refused to approve populist leaders'... (Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via AP). Italian President Sergio Mattarella addresses the media after meeting Italy's premier-designate Giuseppe Conte in Rome, Sunday, May 27, 2018. Italian President Sergio Mattarella said he refused to approve populist leaders'...

ROME (AP) - Italy's president invited economist Carlo Cottarelli to the presidential palace on Monday amid speculation he would ask the former International Monetary Fund official to form a technical government following the collapse of what would have been Western Europe's first populist government.

President Sergio Mattarella scuttled the 5-Star Movement and League's bid to form a euroskeptic coalition government by vetoing their choice for economy minister on Sunday night. The move created a new round of political uncertainty in a country long used to political turnover and paved the way for an early election likely within months.

Mattarella's office announced he had convened Cottarelli for consultations at 0930 GMT (5:30 a.m. EDT).

Markets have largely welcomed Mattarella's decision to nix Paolo Savona as economy minister. Savona, a former industry minister, has questioned whether Italy should ditch the euro as its currency.

The Milan stock exchange opened higher Monday and the spread of points between Italy's bonds and benchmark German bonds, which had grown alarmingly last week, fell slightly.

Mattarella's veto Sunday enraged both League leader Matteo Salvini and the 5-Stars' Luigi Di Maio, who threatened to start impeachment proceedings against him.

Mattarella, however, took pains to explain that he was fully in his constitutional right and duty to reject Savona as economy minister, saying he had repeatedly asked for a minister who wouldn't be perceived as entertaining Italy's exit from the euro.

"Sticking with the euro is a fundamentally important choice for our country and our young people," Mattarella said in a late-night statement at the Qurinale Palace. "If you want to discuss it, it should have been done openly and with a serious debate," which he noted hadn't been part of the electoral campaign.

Cottarelli, for his part, is an economist who assisted a former center-left government in slashing public spending.

A technical government will still be subject to votes of confidence in both houses of parliament, and the 5-Stars and League made clear Cottarelli wouldn't have their support.

In an interview with Radio Capital on Monday, Salvini wondered aloud who would vote for him. Mattarella "didn't give the center-right the chance to form a government because we didn't have the votes, and now Mr. Cottarelli arrives without any votes? It seems a stretch," Salvini said.

Salvini also warned ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi against voting for Cottarelli's government. In a statement late Sunday, the three-time premier took a much more measured tone about the collapse of the 5-Star-League experiment, refusing to criticize Mattarella.

Berlusconi had never endorsed the populist attempt at government, but hadn't impeded it either. He has as much to gain from a new election as the League, which has seen its popularity only rise in the weeks since the March 4 election resulted in a hung parliament.

The vote gave the center-right alliance of the League, Berlusconi's Forza Italia and a smaller party 37 percent, while the 5-Stars took 32 percent.

Salvini warned Berlusconi though that the alliance would collapse if Forza Italia voted for Cottarelli.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bloody but forgotten WWII battle still haunts soldiers

    Bloody but forgotten WWII battle still haunts soldiers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:34:09 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 11:15:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    More >>

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    More >>

  • 'Solo' sputters in takeoff with $83.3M at box office

    'Solo' sputters in takeoff with $83.3M at box office

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:54:44 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 11:15:04 GMT
    (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.More >>
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.More >>

  • Shortage expected after floods smother Hawaii staple crop

    Shortage expected after floods smother Hawaii staple crop

    Monday, May 28 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-28 05:44:29 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-05-28 11:14:49 GMT
    (Christian Kahahawai/Kahahawai Photography via AP). This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island o...(Christian Kahahawai/Kahahawai Photography via AP). This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island o...
    Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.More >>
    Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly