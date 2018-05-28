Italian economist to meet president amid political crisis

(Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via AP). Italian President Sergio Mattarella addresses the media after meeting Italy's premier-designate Giuseppe Conte in Rome, Sunday, May 27, 2018. Italian President Sergio Mattarella said he refused to approve populist leaders'...

ROME (AP) - Italy's president invited economist Carlo Cottarelli to the presidential palace on Monday amid speculation he would ask the former International Monetary Fund official to form a technical government following the collapse of what would have been Western Europe's first populist government.

President Sergio Mattarella scuttled the 5-Star Movement and League's bid to form a euroskeptic coalition government by vetoing their choice for economy minister on Sunday night. The move created a new round of political uncertainty in a country long used to political turnover and paved the way for an early election likely within months.

Mattarella's office announced he had convened Cottarelli for consultations at 0930 GMT (5:30 a.m. EDT).

Markets have largely welcomed Mattarella's decision to nix Paolo Savona as economy minister. Savona, a former industry minister, has questioned whether Italy should ditch the euro as its currency.

The Milan stock exchange opened higher Monday and the spread of points between Italy's bonds and benchmark German bonds, which had grown alarmingly last week, fell slightly.

Mattarella's veto Sunday enraged both League leader Matteo Salvini and the 5-Stars' Luigi Di Maio, who threatened to start impeachment proceedings against him.

Mattarella, however, took pains to explain that he was fully in his constitutional right and duty to reject Savona as economy minister, saying he had repeatedly asked for a minister who wouldn't be perceived as entertaining Italy's exit from the euro.

"Sticking with the euro is a fundamentally important choice for our country and our young people," Mattarella said in a late-night statement at the Qurinale Palace. "If you want to discuss it, it should have been done openly and with a serious debate," which he noted hadn't been part of the electoral campaign.

Cottarelli, for his part, is an economist who assisted a former center-left government in slashing public spending.

A technical government will still be subject to votes of confidence in both houses of parliament, and the 5-Stars and League made clear Cottarelli wouldn't have their support.

In an interview with Radio Capital on Monday, Salvini wondered aloud who would vote for him. Mattarella "didn't give the center-right the chance to form a government because we didn't have the votes, and now Mr. Cottarelli arrives without any votes? It seems a stretch," Salvini said.

Salvini also warned ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi against voting for Cottarelli's government. In a statement late Sunday, the three-time premier took a much more measured tone about the collapse of the 5-Star-League experiment, refusing to criticize Mattarella.

Berlusconi had never endorsed the populist attempt at government, but hadn't impeded it either. He has as much to gain from a new election as the League, which has seen its popularity only rise in the weeks since the March 4 election resulted in a hung parliament.

The vote gave the center-right alliance of the League, Berlusconi's Forza Italia and a smaller party 37 percent, while the 5-Stars took 32 percent.

Salvini warned Berlusconi though that the alliance would collapse if Forza Italia voted for Cottarelli.

