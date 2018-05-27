Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

An 11-run fifth inning propelled the No. 2 seed Samford Bulldogs to a 14-4 victory over No. 5 Mercer, winning the Southern Conference baseball tournament title on Sunday. Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

“It's something special,” said Samford head baseball coach Casey Dunn. “We've talked with some of our assistants who've had the opportunity to play in a regional, guys who have never been in a regional atmosphere don't realize what they are missing and for the guys to get that opportunity to wherever they send us next week is something special.”

Samford (36-24) earned the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals. The regional pairing announcements coming Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPNU.

Samford will host a watch party for the NCAA Tournament Selection Show Monday in the Coca-Cola Hospitality Suite in the Pete Hanna Center. Fans and media are welcome to come and share the experience with the team as it learns where it will travel for an NCAA Regional next weekend, as well as its first-round opponent.

This marks the second time Samford has earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament and the first since 2012.

