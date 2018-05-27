WWII veteran laid to rest 75 years after dying in battle - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

WWII veteran laid to rest 75 years after dying in battle

Grimm's remains were only positively identified last year using the DNA of his niece. (Source: WLUK/CNN) Grimm's remains were only positively identified last year using the DNA of his niece. (Source: WLUK/CNN)

NEENAH, WI (WLUK/CNN) - The sound of gunfire coming from Oakhill Cemetery in Neenah, WI, welcomed home Marine Sergeant Elden Grimm.

The Menasha native received full military honors as his body was finally laid to rest 75 years after he died in battle during World War II.

Grimm's closest living relative, his niece Margaret Kersten, was presented with the flag that draped the coffin by Captain Nicholas Pecoraro.

“It's amazing, it's amazing. It's something new for me. It's my first time doing a repatriation for a Marine from WWII. It's an honor," Pecoraro said.

The Kersten family didn't know the Grimms. Grimm’s mother died when they were young.

But the family bond and dedication to service still gets them emotional.

"When you think about it, he was 24 years old. It’s hard to think about. Twenty-four years old, he gave mom a hug and walked out the door. And for 75 years, he didn't come back. We got to get him home," Grimm’s nephew-in-law Gerard Kersten said.

The tombstone of Grimm’s mother makes it clear that this is where he belongs.

People from around Wisconsin and local veterans gathered in Neenah to say goodbye to a man they never knew.

It was way to pay tribute to the many people who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Grimm's name has always been on a memorial at Oak Hill Cemetery, but now he's finally home.

Grimm's remains were only positively identified last year using the DNA of his niece.

Copyright 2018 WLUK via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:58:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>

  • More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:33:35 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:57 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:57:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>

  • US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:22 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:57 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:57:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key...

    More >>

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key moment in Marine Corps history.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly