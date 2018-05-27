Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

A man from Centre was arrested and charged with numerous sex crimes.

Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

An investigation of Goffaux stemmed from allegations of illegal activity from 2013-18.

Goffaux was also arrested in April for one count of sodomy relating to this case.

He remains in Cherokee County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

