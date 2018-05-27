FIRST ALERT: Alberto stronger, with hurricane-force wind gusts

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON SUBTROPICAL STORM ALBERTO: The outer rain bands associated with Subtropical Storm Alberto are impacting the Gulf Coast and south Alabama. You can even notice some banding on radar across our area tonight as showers and storms track west around the circulation. The storm is stronger tonight with winds now reaching hurricane force. The rain over south Alabama will continue overnight and throughout Memorial Day as Alberto makes landfall. The updated data suggests a landfall near Destin and Panama City by early afternoon. The system will be a very strong tropical storm at the time of landfall, with maximum sustained wind gusts topping 60 mph. The tropical storm force winds extend out 115 miles from the center, mainly east.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN OUR AREA: We will have a good chance of rain and scattered storms to start off Memorial Day, especially south of I-20. There may be some breaks during the day however the rain will increase in coverage as Alberto moves closer. Winds will be easterly at 7 to 14 mph during the day, increasing to 10 to 20 mph, with higher gusts during the evening (possibly topping 30 mph in some areas). So I would make sure loose items are secure. Alberto will weaken considerably as it crosses our area tomorrow night, with periods of rain that will linger into the day on Tuesday. Areas East of I-65 will have a low-end risk for a brief spin-up tornado during the afternoon and evening. The big story with this system is going to be the heavy rain and flood threat so if you live in a flood-prone area stay weather alert. Rain amounts may top 5 inches in some locations along and east of the I-65 corridor over the next few days.

WHAT TO EXPECT TUESDAY AND THE REST OF THE WEEK: The rain will linger into Tuesday, with clouds and highs in the 70s. We will first catch some breaks over West Alabama and the rain will be thinning out in coverage by Wednesday. Alberto is going to leave a moist-tropical air mass in its wake so this will continue to fuel scattered storms and showers on Wednesday and Thursday. You will start to notice a decrease in the number of showers and storms by the weekend. Also, the heat will be building, with highs in the 90s and feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. I will lead off the news tonight with updates on Alberto and we will also have frequent updates on Good Day Alabama beginning at 4 a.m. We will have LIVE reports from the Gulf Coast and updates on impacts across West, Central, and East Alabama.

