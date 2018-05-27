JeffCo EMA says heavy rain, flooding major concerns ahead of Alberto

Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.More >>
The accident happened on Alabama Highway 69 near the Simcoe Worship Center.More >>
The rain over south Alabama will continue overnight and throughout Memorial Day as Alberto makes landfall. The updated data suggests a landfall near Destin and Panama City by early afternoon.More >>
We're on your side, speaking with local emergency management officials about how they're preparing ahead of Alberto. Jefferson County EMA Director James Coker said they've been in touch with the state's EMA as well as the National Weather Service.More >>
A Hueytown family walked away without any serious injuries after getting hit by a suspected drunk driver Friday. The father shared pictures of the serious wreck on social media to raise awareness.More >>
