JeffCo EMA says heavy rain, flooding major concerns ahead of Alberto

Jefferson County EMA Director James Coker said they've been in touch with the state's EMA as well as the National Weather Service.

He said right now, it looks like Monday into Tuesday will be our time under target. With rain chances continuing through the week, and heavy Memorial Day traffic, he said flooding is a major concern.

"We flood a lot here because of our hills, and our valleys, and so on," said Coker. "Many people already know where areas are that flood. Avoid those areas. If you see water crossing a roadway, find another way. Turn around, don't become the news."

Right now, Jefferson County is not under a state of emergency.

