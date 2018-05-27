Hueytown father shares picture of Memorial Day weekend wreck to warn others

A Hueytown family walked away without any serious injuries after getting hit by a suspected drunk driver Friday. The father shared pictures of the serious wreck on social media to raise awareness.

Jeff Covin lost his brother 34 years ago after he was hit by a drunk driver. Covin was just a baby at the time of the accident, but survived that wreck.

Now, he's sharing his story of surviving yet another accident involving a suspect drunk driver in hopes of preventing tragedy this Memorial Day.

"Just in the blink of an eye, your life changes," said Covin.

He said he still can't believe he and his family walked away from this crash on Friday night.

"I talked to the tow truck driver and he said, in 20 years, he's never seen a vehicle that held up that well going that fast," he said.

Covin was driving his kids home on Highway 280, right outside of Chelsea on Friday.

"We reached the intersection there at 55," he said. "We were going about 65 mph. He pulled right out in front of us, and so I hit him right in the side."

Covin said his car spun in the opposite direction, while the pickup truck was pushed about 200 feet past the intersection.

Covin's family was buckled in and was alright, but the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital.

He said he spoke with the deputy who arrived on scene after the accident.

"They had smelled alcohol," said Covin. "And the report actually says that he was under the influence."

This wreck brought back tough memories for Covin.

"My brother was actually killed 34 years ago by a drunk driver," he said.

Covin said he believes his brother was there protecting him and his family during this wreck.

And because Covin was able to walk away unharmed, he shared pictures of the wreck on Facebook to prevent another family from losing a loved one this holiday weekend.

"Just so people would think this weekend when they're out. It's not worth it to get out in a car under the influence. It's also not worth it to get out without putting a seat belt on," he said.

Covin said if his post keeps one person from driving under the influence, or convinces one person to put on their seat belt, it was all worth it.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.