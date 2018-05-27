What happens if the Rickwood Classic is rained out?

The excitement surrounding the 22nd Annual Rickwood Classic has turned to uncertainty as Subtropical Storm Alberto nears Birmingham.

The Magic City is expected to receive several inches of rain overnight Monday and scattered storms leading up to Wednesday's game. While this would be a concern for any baseball game, the 107-year-old hasn't been updated since 1948 and doesn't have a modern drainage system. The infield has a turtle-back design, which allows water to naturally drain from the infield, but that's it.

So, what's the plan if this week's rain is too much for the Rickwood Classic? Well, right now hopes are there won't be.

Clarence Watkins, President of Friends of Rickwood, said the infield will be covered with a tarp leading up to the game. He said he's spoken daily with the Barons and ultimately calling or rescheduling the game is the club's decision.

The Barons, who are also monitoring the forecast closely, are optimistic about the weather not impacting Thursday's game. Officials with the team noted the Rickwood Classic hasn't been affected by weather in more than a decade but also mentioned the inexperience of bad weather makes Wednesday's possible decision more difficult.

The Barons are hopeful if the Rickwood Classic is rained out that it could be rescheduled for a later date, but that isn't known yet.

