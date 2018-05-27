Multiple fatalities in Simcoe car accident

The accident happened on Alabama Highway 69 near the Simcoe Worship Center.More >>
The accident happened on Alabama Highway 69 near the Simcoe Worship Center.More >>
We will have a good chance of rain and scattered storms to start off Memorial Day, especially south of I-20. There may be some breaks during the day, however the rain will increase in coverage as Alberto moves closer.More >>
We will have a good chance of rain and scattered storms to start off Memorial Day, especially south of I-20. There may be some breaks during the day, however the rain will increase in coverage as Alberto moves closer.More >>
Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.More >>
Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.More >>
Homewood police are looking for two people of interest who are possibly connected to two recent home burglaries.More >>
Homewood police are looking for two people of interest who are possibly connected to two recent home burglaries.More >>
A State of Emergency is in effect for 40 counties in our state, primarily in South Alabama in response to the threat from Alberto. Tuscaloosa, Pickens, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, and Sumter counties are included in the areas covered by the declaration.More >>
A State of Emergency is in effect for 40 counties in our state, primarily in South Alabama in response to the threat from Alberto. Tuscaloosa, Pickens, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, and Sumter counties are included in the areas covered by the declaration.More >>