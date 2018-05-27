2 killed in Cullman car wreck - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2 killed in Cullman car wreck

(Source: Raycom images) (Source: Raycom images)
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

State Troopers have confirmed two fatalities in a car accident in the Simcoe community.

Michah Spencer, 19, of Holly Pond, and Rachel Martin, 48, of Fairview, are the two victims.

The accident happened on Alabama Highway 69 near the Simcoe Worship Center.

Check back for more details.

