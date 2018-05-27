Work Week Forecast: Subtropical Storm Alberto arrives Monday night

The big story this week is Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Scattered showers on Memorial Day will turn into a consistent, heavy rain Monday night into early Tuesday morning when Alberto reaches our area. Our places could get 3-4 inches of rain, making flooding a concern. Wind gusts are expected to reach just above 20 mph, but some areas could have gust exceed 30 mph.

The good news is Alberto will be out of our area by Tuesday night, but the bad news is scattered storms remain the forecast through Thursday.

Friday and especially Saturday are expected to be dry, but temperatures also increase. Some area could have temps in the mid-90s next weekend.

