4 Ole Miss wins first SEC Baseball Tournament title since 2006

#4 Ole Miss used a four run 7th to accomplish something that hasn't been done in 12 years. The Rebels beat LSU 9-1 to win their first SEC Baseball Tournament championship since 2006. 14,126 packed the Hoover Met, the 2nd largest crowd for the title game in tournament history.
Will Golsan delivered a two-run double to give the Rebs a 5-1 advantage.
The Captain in the CLUTCH!! @Golzar_08 delivers a huge two-strike, two-RBI single. He's 10-for-21 in this #SECTourney.— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 27, 2018
Tim Rowe took one out to straightaway center to make it a 7-1 ballgame.
ROWE ????????— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 27, 2018
Rebel ace Ryan Rolison came on in relief in the 6th inning. LSU loaded the bases, trailing 3-1. But Rolison's K ended the Tiger threat.
Life's good when you've got @RyanRolison24 coming out of the bullpen throwing 94-95...— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 27, 2018
Ole Miss improves to 46-15 this season. Mike Bianco's crew enter the NCAA Tournament winning 11 of their last 13 games. The Rebels are a lock to be a regional host and a national seed. The NCAA will announce regional sites Sunday night at 7:30pm.
