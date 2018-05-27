4 Ole Miss wins first SEC Baseball Tournament title since 2006

#4 Ole Miss used a four run 7th to accomplish something that hasn't been done in 12 years. The Rebels beat LSU 9-1 to win their first SEC Baseball Tournament championship since 2006. 14,126 packed the Hoover Met, the 2nd largest crowd for the title game in tournament history.

Will Golsan delivered a two-run double to give the Rebs a 5-1 advantage.

Tim Rowe took one out to straightaway center to make it a 7-1 ballgame.

Rebel ace Ryan Rolison came on in relief in the 6th inning. LSU loaded the bases, trailing 3-1. But Rolison's K ended the Tiger threat.

Ole Miss improves to 46-15 this season. Mike Bianco's crew enter the NCAA Tournament winning 11 of their last 13 games. The Rebels are a lock to be a regional host and a national seed. The NCAA will announce regional sites Sunday night at 7:30pm.

