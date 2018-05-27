FIRST ALERT: Outer bands of Alberto now impacting south Alabama

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON SUBTROPICAL STORM ALBERTO: The outer rain bands associated with Subtropical Storm Alberto are already impacting the Gulf Coast and south Alabama. The center of the storm however is about 130 miles west of Tampa. The rain over south Alabama will continue overnight and throughout Memorial Day as Alberto makes landfall. The updated data suggests a morning landfall near Destin and Panama City. The system may be a very strong tropical storm at the time of landfall, with maximum sustained wind gusts possibly topping 60 mph. The tropical storm force winds extend out 125 miles from the center, mainly east of the center. The outer rain bands will reach our area by tomorrow morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN OUR AREA: We will have a good chance of rain and scattered storms to start off Memorial Day, especially south of I-20. There may be some breaks during the day, however the rain will increase in coverage as Alberto moves closer. Winds will be easterly at 7 to 14 mph during the day, increasing to 10 to 20 mph, with higher gusts during the evening (possibly topping 30 mph in some areas). So I would make sure loose items are secure. Alberto will weaken considerably as it crosses our area tomorrow night, with periods of rain that will linger into the day on Tuesday. Areas East of I-65 will have a low end risk for a brief spin up tornado during the afternoon and evening. The big story with this system is going to be the heavy rain and flood threat so if you live in a flood prone area stay weather alert. Rain amounts may top 5 inches in some locations along and east of the I-65 corridor over the next few days.

WHAT TO EXPECT TUESDAY AND THE REST OF THE WEEK: The rain will linger into Tuesday, with clouds and highs in the 70s. We will first catch some breaks over West Alabama and the rain will be thinning out in coverage by Wednesday. Alberto is going to leave a moist-tropical air mass in its wake so this will continue to fuel scattered storms and showers on Wednesday and Thursday. The coverage will be more scattered in nature. You will start to notice a decrease in the number of showers and storms by the weekend. Also the heat will be building, with highs in the 90s and feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Be sure to check our First Alert Weather App for the latest tropical tracks. I will also lead off the news tonight with updates on Alberto. Join us at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. on WBRC!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.