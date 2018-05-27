Allegiant Air picks up first Alabama-built Airbus jet

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Commercial aircraft company officials gathered in Alabama to celebrate the delivery of the first U.S.-produced Allegiant aircraft.

Al.com reports that the Airbus Final Assembly was the 69th jet delivered but the first one built in the country. The low-fare carrier is based in Las Vegas that has routes connecting to cities including New Orleans, Jacksonville, Savannah, San Diego, Orlando, New York, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Austin.

The new jets had previously been built in Toulouse, France and Hamburg, Germany.

Allegiant has 99 Airbus jets in service or on order and plans to be flying an all-Airbus fleet by the end of the year.

More than 380 Airbus representatives, executives from Airbus and Allegiant Air, a team of Allegiant employees gathered at the Airbus production facility in Mobile.

