Amazon officially nabs The Expanse season 4

Well, it can't get any more official than this, folks.

Following Syfy's cancellation of The Expanse and a lot of murmuring about its potential pickup future at Amazon Studios, the streaming service has indeed decided to give the series a fourth season, and the news comes from a very high source.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos himself confirmed that they'd been successful at saving The Expanse, telling audiences at a National Space Society event on Friday, "I was telling [the cast and crew] we were working hard at Amazon to save The Expanse, but it wasn't a done deal yet, and during dinner 10 minutes ago, I just got word that The Expanse is saved."

In a joint statement, producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson said, "We couldn't be more excited that The Expanse is going to continue on Amazon Prime! We are deeply grateful that Jeff Bezos, Jen Salke, and their team at Amazon have shown such faith in our show. We also want to thank Laura Lancaster, head of Alcon Television for her tireless efforts. We are fully aware that this wouldn't have been possible if it wasn't for the staggering outpouring of support from the most creative, hardest working sci-fi fans around the world. From reddit campaigns to airplanes, we say thank you. It worked!"

The cast and crew have since taken to social media to thank fans for their energetic campaigns to push for renewal, wherever that may happen.

To all #TheExpanse fans, thank you! #YouDidIt pic.twitter.com/N6tIhHFzww

— Wes Chatham (@weschatham) May 26, 2018

#TheExpanse brings vivid glimpses of a 'not too distant the future', universal sociopolitical, saga to its audience. And the fans keep breathing life to it's continuity. I'm humbled, and honored. Have not experienced anything like this before. Forever indebted to the fans. ???

— Shohreh Aghdashloo (@SAghdashloo) May 23, 2018

And, most importantly to the fans of #TheExpanse who just couldn't stand to see it die... pic.twitter.com/QUZOXBMZAG

— James S.A. Corey (@JamesSACorey) May 26, 2018

I am so grateful and humbled by the fans of the show and the books, and by the teams at @AlconEnt and @AmazonStudios. Thank you all so very, very much. Now let's do this... #TheExpanse

— Daniel Abraham (@AbrahamHanover) May 26, 2018

It has been one surreal day to say the least! Thank you so much to all the amazing fans who worked so hard & put in so much time & passion to fight for this family. Our family. The Expanse family. Thank you! ?? Here we go! Together!??#TheExpanse #amazon https://t.co/vgbkAeb2TD

— The Expanse Writers (@TheExpanseWR) May 26, 2018

Message from our captain! #SaveTheExpanse #TheExpanse pic.twitter.com/Nr4zCSCKAU

— #SaveTheExpanse Campaign (@SaveTheExpanse) May 26, 2018

