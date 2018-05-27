Homewood police seek 2 people of interest in burglary cases

Homewood police are looking for two people of interest who are possibly connected to two recent home burglaries.

Police released surveillance video on Sunday morning showing two people walking through a backyard on Dixon Avenue.

In the video, you can hear the first person in a gray shirt knock on the back door and then walk off.

A second person in a pink tank top then walks up to the back porch, knocks on the door and a woman answers.

After a brief conversation, both people leave in a black or dark green sedan.

Police say the people in the surveillance video match the description from a burglary attempt on Cliff Place and two home burglaries on Oxmoor Road and Columbiana Road.

Those burglaries happened Friday and Saturday.

Homewood police want to remind everyone to lock their homes when they leave, and if you go out of town, call Homewood police at 205-332-6200 and they can put an extra patrol in your neighborhood.

If you recognize the people in the surveillance video, please call Homewood police.

