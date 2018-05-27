Homewood police seek 2 people of interest in burglary cases

Homewood police are looking for two people of interest who are possibly connected to two recent home burglaries.More >>
A State of Emergency is in effect for 40 counties in our state, primarily in South Alabama in response to the threat from Alberto. Tuscaloosa, Pickens, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, and Sumter counties are included in the areas covered by the declaration.More >>
Authorities with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to reports of multiple people shot during an argument at a party in Tuscaloosa on Saturday evening.More >>
Alberto is expected to grow stronger as it moves north over the Eastern Gulf on Sunday. A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect for Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida Coasts.More >>
A mother in Hueytown is distraught by what she says was a chaotic and mishandled high school graduation ceremony. In fact, that mother says she wasn't even allowed into the auditorium to see her daughter receive her diploma.More >>
