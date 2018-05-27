FIRST ALERT: 8 Central Alabama counties included in State of Emergency

A State of Emergency is in effect for 40 counties in our state, primarily in South Alabama, in response to the threat from Alberto. Tuscaloosa, Pickens, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, and Sumter counties are included in the areas covered by the declaration.

All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as Alberto tracks northward toward the Florida panhandle. On Sunday there will likely be two areas where rain is more likely this afternoon in Central Alabama, with the earliest chance in Northwest Alabama and later in areas to the south and east. A wave of showers rotating around Alberto will reach the area gradually, moving north along with the storm, which will be approaching the Gulf Coast later tonight as the main focus continues to be on Alberto.

Rain chances remain high for most of the coming week, although there will be a slight diminishing of the rain possibilities as the tropical air mass finally moves north. With this change will come increasing temperatures, topping out between 90-92 degrees by week's end.

The state will see a shift to a more northwesterly wind flow with another front approaching from the west, so we could still see numerous rounds of showers at least through Friday. In the meantime, Alberto will likely make landfall in Northwest Florida, around Destin, then move north during the day Tuesday.

As for potential impacts, with a more eastern track of the system, the heaviest rains will likely be seen in East Alabama with the strongest winds up to 35 mph possible in West Alabama Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Flooding and strong winds remain the primary threat from Alberto, but there is a marginal chance at a brief spin-up tornado in the southeast Monday night into Tuesday as the system moves onshore with banding on the northeast side of the low.

While the heavy rains could produce flooding, widespread flooding does not appear likely, but we are expecting 2-4 inches of rain areawide with areas of East Alabama possibly seeing up to six inches with possibly higher totals in isolated areas.

This is still a developing weather situation, so pay close attention to the weather, especially over the next 48 hours.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.