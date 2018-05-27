FIRST ALERT: Alberto expected to grow stronger; Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Watch issued

Alberto is expected to grow stronger as it moves north over the Eastern Gulf on Sunday. A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect for Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida Coasts.

The storm is currently 520 miles south-southeast of Mobile with 40 mph winds, moving north/northeast at 13 mph. Strengthening is expected through Sunday night before approaching the North Central Gulf Coast on Monday.

Alberto is forecast to move into the western Florida panhandle late Monday afternoon or early Monday evening, then continue slowly north into South Central Alabama through Monday night. There is still some uncertainty on the eventual track, but Alberto will have the potential to bring significant rainfall and flash flooding to the region.

Tropical storm force winds will likely impact The Gulf Coast late Sunday into Monday. Storm surge of 2-4 feet, possibly higher, is expected mainly Sunday night into Monday. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible, particularly across South Central Alabama and the western Florida panhandle Sunday night into Monday night.

In Central Alabama, a very moist air mass will continue across Central Alabama through next week. Alberto will bring an increasing threat for heavy rain as early as Sunday night across southern portions of the area, and the heavy rain potential will continue through Tuesday. The potential for localized flooding will increase Sunday night, and become more widespread by Monday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.