Huge lightning storms in UK disrupt travel at London airport - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Huge lightning storms in UK disrupt travel at London airport

LONDON (AP) - British meteorologists say up to 20,000 lightning strikes hit the U.K. during a powerful overnight thunderstorm, and a London-area airport is reporting flight disruptions after an aircraft refueling system was damaged.

London Stansted Airport said Sunday that a lightning strike had rendered the fueling system "unavailable for a period this morning. Engineers have been on site and have now restored the system, however flights may still be subject to diversion, delay or cancellation."

Britain is in the middle of a long holiday weekend, and budget airline Ryanair couldn't say how many of its flights had been affected at the airport, but was offering full refunds to some.

Meteorologist Charlie Powell said information suggested there were "somewhere between 15,000 and 20,000 strikes across the U.K. during the overnight period."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Gut check: Swallowed capsule could spot trouble, send alert

    Gut check: Swallowed capsule could spot trouble, send alert

    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:12 PM EDT2018-05-24 19:12:24 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 11:04:23 GMT
    (Lillie Paquette/MIT School of Engineering via AP). This undated photo provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology School of Engineering in May 2018 shows a capsule packed with electronics and genetically engineered living cells in Cambridge,...(Lillie Paquette/MIT School of Engineering via AP). This undated photo provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology School of Engineering in May 2018 shows a capsule packed with electronics and genetically engineered living cells in Cambridge,...
    Scientists develop a swallowed capsule that might someday be used to spot health problems from inside the gut.More >>
    Scientists develop a swallowed capsule that might someday be used to spot health problems from inside the gut.More >>

  • Idaho town told not to drink water amid contamination scare

    Idaho town told not to drink water amid contamination scare

    Friday, May 25 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-05-25 19:16:38 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 11:04:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kimberlee Kruesi, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 26, 2016, file photo, a sign welcomes residents and visitors to the tiny town in Dietrich, Idaho. Residents of tge Idaho town have been told not to drink the water after a fired municipal ...(AP Photo/Kimberlee Kruesi, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 26, 2016, file photo, a sign welcomes residents and visitors to the tiny town in Dietrich, Idaho. Residents of tge Idaho town have been told not to drink the water after a fired municipal ...
    Officials say residents of an Idaho town have been told not to drink its well water amid concerns that a fired municipal worker found dead in his home may have contaminated it.More >>
    Officials say residents of an Idaho town have been told not to drink its well water amid concerns that a fired municipal worker found dead in his home may have contaminated it.More >>

  • More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:33:35 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:34:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly