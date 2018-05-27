Police searching for suspect after man, 5-year-old girl critically injured in shooting at Tuscaloosa party

Authorities with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to reports of multiple people shot during an argument at a party in Tuscaloosa on Saturday evening.

Tuscaloosa authorities are searching for 24-year-old Brandon Hurst in connection with the shooting.

Cpt. Kip Hart said the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities were called to the scene in the 2600 block of 25th Street North near Elizabeth Street and Elm Street.

According to Cpt. Hart, one victim is a 41-year-old male suffering life-threatening injuries. Another victim is a 5-year-old female who is also suffering life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation shows there was an argument at a party then a suspect brandished a handgun and was asked to leave. Police say that's when he began firing at the male victim who was standing in a yard.

The 5-year-old female was reportedly inside a residence where she was struck by a bullet from the altercation.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Hurst, please contact police or CrimeStoppers at 205-752-7867.

