Man, 6-year-old girl suffer life-threatening injuries after shooting at Tuscaloosa party

Authorities with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit have responded to reports of multiple people shot during an argument at a party in Tuscaloosa on Saturday evening.

Cpt. Kip Hart says the investigation is taking place in the 2600 block of 25th Street North near Elizabeth Street and Elm Street.

According to Cpt. Hart, one victim is a male suffering life-threatening injuries. Another victim is a 6-year-old female who is also suffering life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation shows there was an argument at a party that escalated to shots fired.

No other details are available, but the investigation is underway.

