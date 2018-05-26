Graduation ceremony filled to capacity keeps some parents outside the ceremony

A mother in Hueytown is distraught by what she says was a chaotic and mishandled high school graduation ceremony.

In fact, that mother says she wasn't even allowed into the auditorium to see her daughter receive her diploma.

Shannon Morrison said her daughter’s high school graduation is a once-in-a-lifetime moment that she can’t get back. She said this signifies years of hard work for her daughter. “You work 13 years to kids to this point. For me to show up and not be allowed to go in and see my daughter walk and get her diploma. That broke my heart,” said Morrison.

The ceremony had to be moved from the football field to the auditorium Friday due to weather. Each student received six tickets to give to guests for the ceremony inside the school. Morrison, claims many people inside the gym were never asked to show their tickets.

" By the time most parents got here with tickets, the police were blocking the doors and turning people around. It was like a scene out of a movie it was awful. I know I saw about 50 parents crying and upset who couldn’t get in, “she continued.

Morrison said she was directed to an overflow room where guests could watch the graduation on a video feed. She wants the school district and Hueytown high school to work to make sure this doesn't happen again. "I will never get this moment back, but going forward there has to be something done so every parent never misses this once in a lifetime opportunity. It has to be changed and it has to be addressed,” said Morrison.

The Jefferson County School District released a statement that said the school never turned anyone away:

Due to late afternoon weather forecast changes, Hueytown High School moved their graduation ceremony indoors to their gymnasium to ensure the safety of approximately 3,000 people, including graduates, parents, community members, and staff. While Hueytown would have rather celebrated this moment in their stadium, they could not risk the chance of potential thunderstorms. No parents or community members were turned away. Fortunately, their staff prepared overflow rooms ahead of time. The ceremony was held in the gymnasium while overflow live stream video feeds were provided in their auditorium, lecture hall, and cafeteria. Once capacity was reached in the gymnasium, according to the Fire Marshal, all guests were directed to overflow areas. Many guests chose to watch the ceremony from outside the gym and others chose to watch the ceremony in the overflow rooms via live feed.

