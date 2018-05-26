FIRST ALERT: Alberto brings threat of wind, flash flooding, & isolated tornadoes

Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

Tropical Storm-related impacts are likely along the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast, including wind, heavy rain, and the risk for tornadoes. Rain and storms will be likely on Sunday and especially on Monday, with rain amounts topping 6 inches in some areas by Wednesday.

Flooding is going to be the biggest concern with this storm, although tropical storm wind gusts may exceed 50 mph. There will be a low-end risk for a brief spin-up tornado, especially east of the center. These primary impacts will occur as Alberto makes a landfall Monday afternoon somewhere between Mobile and Destin.

WHAT TO EXPECT ACROSS OUR AREA SUNDAY: Alberto won’t begin to directly impact our area until Monday night. So for now, storms and showers will remain rather scattered. This should allow for some dry periods on Sunday for spending time and the lake or pool. I would stay weather alert, however, as numerous scattered storms and showers will be likely, especially after 11 a.m. A strong storm with gusty winds and frequent lightning can’t be ruled out. Be sure to check the First Alert Weather App for lightning or precipitation alerts before heading out the door.

MEMORIAL DAY AND ALBERTO’S IMPACTS: The direct impacts from Alberto will be confined to far south Alabama through most of the day on Monday but the more organized rain shield will begin to lift into our southern counties during the evening. Scattered storms and showers will be possible Monday, with periods of rain Monday night and into Tuesday. Winds will be gusting to 20 mph, with higher gusts over West Alabama. The big story locally will also be the rain amounts, with totals topping 4 inches in parts of the area. We will need to keep an eye on East Alabama Tuesday, especially into the afternoon. There will be a low-end risk for a brief spin-up tornado.

