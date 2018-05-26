Birmingham man drowns Friday in waters off Panama City Beach

Authorities in Panama City Beach confirm a Birmingham man drowned in the Gulf waters on Friday.

Police say the 31-year-old victim, who has not yet been identified, and friends went swimming near the Tropic Winds condos on Beach Front Road.

After in the water, the friends of the victim turned and saw him floating face down in the water.

He was pulled out of the water and folks on the beach attempted to perform CPR. Fire and rescue workers arrived at the scene and continued CPR. Unfortunately, the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment but he was later pronounced dead.

No other details are currently available. We're told red flags were out when the group of friends went swimming.

