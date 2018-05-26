Birmingham man drowns Friday in waters off Panama City Beach

Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.More >>
Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.More >>
Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours.More >>
Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours.More >>
Authorities in Panama City Beach confirm a Birmingham man drowned in the Gulf waters on Friday.More >>
Authorities in Panama City Beach confirm a Birmingham man drowned in the Gulf waters on Friday.More >>
Homewood Police are investigating a wreck involving a police unit and another vehicle on Saturday evening.More >>
Homewood Police are investigating a wreck involving a police unit and another vehicle on Saturday evening.More >>
Authorities with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office closed South Shades Crest Road around the 5300 block after a wreck that caused a natural gas leak on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Authorities with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office closed South Shades Crest Road around the 5300 block after a wreck that caused a natural gas leak on Saturday afternoon.More >>