Homewood officer suffers minor injuries in wreck involving police cruiser

Homewood officer suffers minor injuries in wreck involving police cruiser

Officer involved wreck in Homewood. (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC) Officer involved wreck in Homewood. (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC)
HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) -

Homewood Police are investigating a wreck involving a police unit and another vehicle on Saturday evening.

Few details are available, but we're told the officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle was reportedly not injured in the incident.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

