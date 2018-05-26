South Shades Crest Road closed while crews repair natural gas line

Authorities with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office closed South Shades Crest Road around the 5300 block after a wreck that caused a natural gas leak on Saturday afternoon.

The wreck reportedly caused damage to a natural gas line and caused a leak. Alabama Gas Company crews are on the scene working to repair the issue and restore service in the area.

That repair is expected to take up to a couple of hours and the road will be closed until those repairs are made.

You're urged to find an alternate route if your travels take you in that direction this evening.

