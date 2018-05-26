Phillies' Nola loses no-hit bid vs Jays with 2 outs in 7th - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Phillies' Nola loses no-hit bid vs Jays with 2 outs in 7th

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies has lost his no-hit bid against Toronto with two outs in the seventh inning.

Russell Martin grounded a tying single through the left side to spoil Nola's try Saturday.

Nola was pulled after that. He threw 113 pitches, matching a career high. Nola struck out 10 and walked two at Citizens Bank Park.

The game is tied at 1.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

