Ex-Memphis guard Jamal Johnson is transferring to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Guard Jamal Johnson is transferring from Memphis to Auburn.

Auburn announced Saturday that Johnson has signed a financial aid agreement. He will have three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting next season.

The 6-foot-3, 178-pounder started 27 games and played in 34 for Memphis last season. He averaged 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Johnson was second on the team with 47 3-pointers. He came off the bench the first seven games but had six 3-pointers and 18 points in his starting debut against Bryant.

The Birmingham native was a first-team all-state pick as a senior.

