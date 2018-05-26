Governor Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Alberto

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency ahead of and in preparation for any impacts we may feel from Subtropical Storm Alberto.

According to the governor's office, the State of Emergency will be effective beginning at 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 27.

Ivey's office says Alberto will soon become a Tropical Storm and impacts are still expected in parts of Alabama.

As part of the preparation, the State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton has been activated since Friday and the Alabama National Guard has also activated their water evacuation teams just in case they're needed.

“All Alabamians should take time to be prepared for the potential of significant flooding. I have directed essential state agencies to be on the ready should they be needed over the next couple of days,” Governor Ivey said. “As with any tropical weather event, being prepared is of utmost importance. Everyone should take the necessary precautions now and stay informed of the latest weather conditions for their area. This State of Emergency will ensure that all available state resources are ready when they are needed.”

“There is still uncertainty of where landfall will occur, which will likely be late Monday or early Tuesday morning,” Director of Alabama Emergency Management Agency Brian E. Hastings said. “Regardless of the final track and intensity of Alberto, we know it will produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding in several counties, and the time to prepare is now. Residents and tourist are strongly encouraging people to closely monitor this forecast.”

In declaring the State of Emergency, Ivey is giving appropriate agencies authority to help communities and other entities impacted by the storm.

