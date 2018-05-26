Governor Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Alberto

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency ahead of and in preparation for any impacts we may feel from Subtropical Storm Alberto.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency ahead of and in preparation for any impacts we may feel from Subtropical Storm Alberto.More >>
Subtropical Storm Alberto has entered the Gulf of Mexico and the system will continue on a northerly track between two high-pressure systems. Most of the rain and convection was north and east of the center, however, we may see better organization with stronger tropical storm force winds over the next 48 hours.More >>
Subtropical Storm Alberto has entered the Gulf of Mexico and the system will continue on a northerly track between two high-pressure systems. Most of the rain and convection was north and east of the center, however, we may see better organization with stronger tropical storm force winds over the next 48 hours.More >>
Forecast track guidance suggests a landfall near the Alabama and Florida state line Monday night. By then, Alberto may be a much stronger tropical storm with winds gusting over 50 mph.More >>
Forecast track guidance suggests a landfall near the Alabama and Florida state line Monday night. By then, Alberto may be a much stronger tropical storm with winds gusting over 50 mph.More >>
Police in Hueytown are investigating after two people were shot during a graduation party.More >>
Police in Hueytown are investigating after two people were shot during a graduation party.More >>