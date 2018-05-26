FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers, storms ahead of Alberto impacts Monday & Tuesday

Subtropical Storm Alberto has entered the Gulf of Mexico and the system will continue on a northerly track between two high-pressure systems. Most of the rain and convection was north and east of the center, however, we may see better organization with stronger tropical storm force winds over the next 48 hours.

Showers and storms have impacted the coast on Saturday, however, there have been some breaks. The chance for rain and storms will increase along the coast Sunday, with a more steady and heavier rain possible on Memorial Day.

Forecast track guidance suggests a landfall near the Alabama and Florida state line Monday night. By then, Alberto may be a much stronger tropical storm with winds gusting over 50 mph. The wind gusts will extend well east of the center. Dangerous rip currents and surf will be an issue along the coast and there may be a risk for quick spin-up tornadoes.

The main concern, however, will continue to be the risk of flooding. Rain amounts will be topping six inches in some areas over the next five days.

WHAT TO EXPECT ACROSS OUR AREA SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY: The showers and storms really thinned out in coverage across our area Saturday. With that said, we do have some isolated downpours developing and we may see scattered development this evening. The breaks in the rain are good because Alberto will bring lots of rain to our area early next week.

On Sunday, I’m expecting another period of partly cloudy and hot/humid weather to start off. So you may have some time to get out to the pool or lake before storms start developing. Storms and showers will be returning after 11 a.m. as temperatures rise into the 80s. Be sure to check the app for lightning or precipitation alerts before heading out the door.

MEMORIAL DAY AND ALBERTO’S IMPACTS: The direct impacts from Alberto will be confined to far south Alabama through most of the day on Monday so the rain around here will remain scattered and mostly driven by the building heat. So it is possible we could catch some breaks. With that said, scattered thunderstorms and showers will be likely, so keep an eye to the sky.

The steadier rain shield associated with Alberto is expected to lift into our area Monday night and into the day on Tuesday. I’m expecting a cloudy, rainy, and breezy day with breaks in the wet weather returning for Wednesday.

Rain amounts around here could top 4 inches in some areas.

We will need to stay alert for the possibility of a brief spin-up tornado on Tuesday, especially to the east and southeast.

Rain chances will be thinning out by the end of next week, with building heat.

