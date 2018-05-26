Ole Miss advances to SEC title game, 2-1 over Texas A&M

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Jordan Fowler and Will Ethridge combined on an eight-hitter to lead Mississippi to a 2-1 win over Texas A&M on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals.

The Rebels (45-15) advanced to the championship game and will face LSU or Arkansas on Sunday. They're seeking their third tournament title and first since 2006.

Fowler (7-0) pitched six scoreless innings for the Rebels to outduel Mitchell Kilkenny (8-4). Ethridge allowed only an unearned run over the final three innings.

Ole Miss scored twice in the fourth inning, getting a run-producing groundout from Cole Zabowski and an RBI single from Will Golsan.

The Aggies (39-20) got one run in the eighth when four straight reached with two outs, kept alive by a fielding error. Logan Foster, who also tripled, singled home a run.

Ethridge struck out Allonte Wingate to leave the bases loaded. He induced three straight groundouts in the ninth.

