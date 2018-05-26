Investigation underway in Hueytown after 2 shot Friday night

Police in Hueytown are investigating after two people were shot during a graduation party.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday in a parking lot at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in the 500 block of Forest Road.

We're told there was an altercation in the parking lot between multiple females when shots were fired.

Two people were shot. Officials say the two victims were taken to Hueytown Police Department before they were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities tell us the people connected to the party are not from Hueytown.

No word on the identity of the two victims. Also, no suspect has been identified.

If you were present at the incident last night or have any information, you're asked to reach out to Hueytown police at 205-491-3523.

