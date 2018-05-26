Hoover police investigating convenience story robbery

Authorities in Hoover are investigating a robbery at a convenience store early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Circle K on John Hawkins Parkway around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

The clerk at the store told police a man entered the store with his face covered carrying an object wrapped in a blue towel she believed to be a firearm.

We're told the man forced the clerk behind the counter and ordered her to open the register.

The suspect fled the scene with around $200 cash and multiple packs of Newport cigarettes. He was last seen driving a newer model Honda Civic on Ross Bridge Parkway.

The description provided by the clerk to police is a black male in his mid 20's around 6-feet tall, wearing a white jacket, khaki shorts, and red shoes.

If you have any details that might help police find the suspect, you're asked to contact Detective Brad Fountain with the Hoover Police at 205-444-7562.

If you want to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.