Hoover police investigating convenience story robbery

Rain and thunderstorms will again be most prevalent during the afternoon and early evening due to the heat and bountiful moisture in place over Alabama. Beyond Saturday, all eyes will turn toward the Gulf as Alberto is forecast to take a northwesterly turn, leading it near the Alabama Gulf Coast by early next week.More >>
Rain and thunderstorms will again be most prevalent during the afternoon and early evening due to the heat and bountiful moisture in place over Alabama. Beyond Saturday, all eyes will turn toward the Gulf as Alberto is forecast to take a northwesterly turn, leading it near the Alabama Gulf Coast by early next week.More >>
Patchy, dense fog will continue through 9 a.m. Saturday morning. A very moist air mass will continue across Central Alabama into next week, and there is a potential for localized areas of heavy rainfall each day.More >>
Patchy, dense fog will continue through 9 a.m. Saturday morning. A very moist air mass will continue across Central Alabama into next week, and there is a potential for localized areas of heavy rainfall each day.More >>
This week, the city council passed a resolution that would immediately appropriate funds to hire a contractor that will help with clean up and maintenance of storm drains in the affected areas across the city.More >>
This week, the city council passed a resolution that would immediately appropriate funds to hire a contractor that will help with clean up and maintenance of storm drains in the affected areas across the city.More >>
Kiara Monique Harton, 24, was taken into custody and confessed to shooting the victim, James Lester Stevenson, 51, during an argument.More >>
Kiara Monique Harton, 24, was taken into custody and confessed to shooting the victim, James Lester Stevenson, 51, during an argument.More >>