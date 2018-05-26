Hoover police investigating convenience story robbery - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hoover police investigating convenience story robbery

Suspect in Hoover convenience store robbery. (Source: Hoover PD) Suspect in Hoover convenience store robbery. (Source: Hoover PD)
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities in Hoover are investigating a robbery at a convenience store early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Circle K on John Hawkins Parkway around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

The clerk at the store told police a man entered the store with his face covered carrying an object wrapped in a blue towel she believed to be a firearm.

We're told the man forced the clerk behind the counter and ordered her to open the register. 

The suspect fled the scene with around $200 cash and multiple packs of Newport cigarettes. He was last seen driving a newer model Honda Civic on Ross Bridge Parkway.

The description provided by the clerk to police is a black male in his mid 20's around 6-feet tall, wearing a white jacket, khaki shorts, and red shoes.

If you have any details that might help police find the suspect, you're asked to contact Detective Brad Fountain with the Hoover Police at 205-444-7562.

If you want to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Hoover police investigating convenience story robbery

    Hoover police investigating convenience story robbery

    Saturday, May 26 2018 3:59 PM EDT2018-05-26 19:59:18 GMT
    Suspect in Hoover convenience store robbery. (Source: Hoover PD)Suspect in Hoover convenience store robbery. (Source: Hoover PD)
    Authorities in Hoover are investigating a robbery at a convenience store early Saturday morning. Police were called to the Circle K on John Hawkins Parkway around 4:15 a.m. Saturday. The clerk at the store told police a man entered the store with his face covered carrying an object wrapped in a blue towel she believed to be a firearm. We're told the man forced the clerk behind the counter and ordered her to open the register.  The suspect fled the scene with around $200 cash ...More >>
    Authorities in Hoover are investigating a robbery at a convenience store early Saturday morning. Police were called to the Circle K on John Hawkins Parkway around 4:15 a.m. Saturday. The clerk at the store told police a man entered the store with his face covered carrying an object wrapped in a blue towel she believed to be a firearm. We're told the man forced the clerk behind the counter and ordered her to open the register.  The suspect fled the scene with around $200 cash ...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT Update: Flooding rains possible through Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT Update: Flooding rains possible through Tuesday

    Saturday, May 26 2018 10:17 AM EDT2018-05-26 14:17:18 GMT
    Source: Fred Hunter/WBRCSource: Fred Hunter/WBRC
    Source: Fred Hunter/WBRCSource: Fred Hunter/WBRC

    Rain and thunderstorms will again be most prevalent during the afternoon and early evening due to the heat and bountiful moisture in place over Alabama. Beyond Saturday, all eyes will turn toward the Gulf as Alberto is forecast to take a northwesterly turn, leading it near the Alabama Gulf Coast by early next week.

    More >>

    Rain and thunderstorms will again be most prevalent during the afternoon and early evening due to the heat and bountiful moisture in place over Alabama. Beyond Saturday, all eyes will turn toward the Gulf as Alberto is forecast to take a northwesterly turn, leading it near the Alabama Gulf Coast by early next week.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: A rainy holiday weekend ahead

    FIRST ALERT: A rainy holiday weekend ahead

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:20 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:20:01 GMT
    Source: Fred Hunter/WBRCSource: Fred Hunter/WBRC

    Patchy, dense fog will continue through 9 a.m. Saturday morning. A very moist air mass will continue across Central Alabama into next week, and there is a potential for localized areas of heavy rainfall each day.

    More >>

    Patchy, dense fog will continue through 9 a.m. Saturday morning. A very moist air mass will continue across Central Alabama into next week, and there is a potential for localized areas of heavy rainfall each day.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly