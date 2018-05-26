Snap and edit pictures like a pro with the best camera apps for Android

By Gannon Burgett



Today, everyone has a high-powered digital camera in their pocketor purse, one capable of taking surprisingly good photos with little to know work. But even thebest smartphone camerascan be made better with the right apps. While the stock camera app on any Android-based smartphone provides an easy way to snap and save pictures, it doesn’t offer advanced tools or features for sprucing up your photos. A trip to the Google Play Store will reveal a host of apps for capturing and editing photos, but it isn’t always easy to find the best of the bunch. To help, we sifted through the vast sea of Android photo apps and roundedup the best ones below.

Apple iPhone user? Check out our list of the best iOS photography apps.

Open Camera is another great app to use alongside of, or in place of, your default camera app. With multiple focus modes, color effects, white balance, and exposure compensation, Open Camera handles the basics and then some. The overlay grid can be set to aid in balancing photo dimensions, allowing you to channel your inner Ansel Adamswhen implementing the rule of thirds. Photos can be snapped either by touch or remotely via voice commands. Simply say “cheese” and you’ll have that preferential hands-free selfie in no time. The platform can also be optimized forleft or right-handed users, and you have the option to lock the app in either landscape or portrait orientation.

For a powerful camera application with professional-quality editing tools, look no further than Google’s Snapseed . With a massive amount of editing options, users won’t have a hard time making even the most mundane of photos jump to life.Snapseed gives users ultimate control over their images by including a hostofsliders capable of altering a photo’s vignette, blur, temperature, and other attributes. The app also satisfies fans of the vintage look by providing the option to apply grainy overlays, 1960s-style film reel effects, or its unique Retrolux filter.Snapseed also allows lets youstack effects on any photo, similar to Layers in Photoshop, making it easy to produce a brand-new result each time you edit a photo.

Developer Moment’s Little Photo remains one of the highest rated photo apps on the Google Play Store, featuring an extensive list of effects and filters not typically seen within a free application. Little Photo currently touts more than70 effects and tools, and promisesto continue to add to itsenormous list with each subsequent update. Users have the ability to stack multiplefilters while editing,allowing for a near infinite amount of possibilities and finished products. For added control Little Photo lets users choose between applying a full filter, or just half-applying the intended effect to achieve vastly different results. Little Photo’s easy to use interface and bevy of available effects and tools doesn’t disappoint; this app is a winner.

A social media-themedcamera application without the fuss of likes and comments, VSCO Cam provides photography lovers a great outlet to share and inspire. With a wide range of presets and photo-altering tools, anybody has the ability to turn everyday landscape shots into a stunning finished product. The app also boasts its own unique processing technology thatpromises dazzling, film-like results not previously seen on Android-based devices. When editing photos, even RAW photos , a simple tap of the phone’s screen changes the viewer’s perspective between the original shotand the edited final product,allowing for easy before and after comparisons. After editing, users then have the option to share photos across a number of popular social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and VSCO Journal .

This should come as no surprise, but if you’re not already on Instagram, here’s the rundown. It’s one of the world’s most popularphoto applications — and the world’s most popular photo-sharing social network. It remains one of Android’s greatest resources for capturing all of life’s picturesque sunsets, epic landscapes, and delicious dinners. With access to a host of creative tools and filters, Instagram gives users some real control over the look and feel of their photos. Beyond sharing to Instagram, you can also cross-post to Facebook, Twitter, and Tumblr — or save the image back to your camera roll to share on other services. Aside from snapping and sending snazzy pics, Instagram users canfollow their friends’ accounts — or celebrities and hilarious grandmas — to have a constant rotisserie of new pictures streaming through the home feed.

Taking a photo can be quick and painless, but the editing process can cause headaches and frustration. Luckily, a wide range of photo editors are available on the Google Play Store designed to help photographers of any skill level achieve professional results.

Autodesk Pixlr While most applications on the Google Play Store — photo-specific or not — typically feature a bevy of annoying adsand click-bait, Autodesk’s Pixlr photo editor keeps its interface clean and clear of any of these intrusions. What this allowsfor is a seamless editing experience, helpingusers focus solely on what matters most — the photos. Pixlr touts hundreds of effects, powerful editing tools, and several collage options thatsupport absolute creative freedom. The app even provides a “favorites” button to create presetsand save them easily inthe app’s settings. You don’t typically find a photo editor this powerful available in the palm of your hand. Download now from: Google

Cupslice Photo Editor Incredibly easy and simple to use, Cupslice Photo Editor is perfect for novices. With a long list of available effects, tools, and photo configurations, this app makes it an absolute breeze to turn ordinary photos into stunningly beautiful images. Cupslice allows users to upload any completed photo to a host of social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, as well aschat applications like WhatsApp and Line.Photo editing apps don’t get much easier to use than Cupslice’s impressive offering. Download now from: Google

Prisma Prisma may be a one-trick pony, but it does that one trick really well. Prisma transforms your photos into faux pieces of art that mimic the classic works ofMunch, Picasso, Mondrian, and Van Gogh, among others. So you want to upgrade that blas breakfast pic into a regular Lichtenstein? Simply apply the Prisma style and —Whaam!—you’re set for social media supremacy. Some individuals complain about thePrisma logo at the bottom of their photos, but you can easily turn these watermarks off in the app’s settings menu. Download now from: Google

Cymera Cymera is one of the most popular photography apps in the Google Play Store.The app lets youapply hand-written messages and drawings directly to your photos, much like Snapchat and Photo Editor. You can also accessorize your photos with stickers, masks, lighting effects, and various framing options. With more than 100 different filters to choose from, even the most obsessive selfie enthusiasts shouldn’t have too much trouble committing to just one. While these are all handy tools, Cymera’s best — if perhaps controversial — function is its ability to shape your body. The app makes it easy to cover up blotchy skin, pimples, and other undesirable blemishes. You can even slim and stretch your body. With Cymera, you’ll be doctoringyour photos like a Kardashian in no time. Who needs #TransformationTuesday when editing away our flaws is this easy? Download now from: Google

Photo Editor by Aviary Adobe acquired Aviary and its namesake app in 2014, giving Aviary access to some of Adobe’s proprietary file types — i.e., Photoshop PSD files — along withconnectivity to BeHanceonline portfolios and and the ability to link to your Creative Cloud account in exchange for Aviary’s in-app purchasing infrastructure. Still, Aviary’s photo editor continues to give photography fanatics a quick and easy method for any editing job, big or small. With one-touch controls, applicable stickers, and a slew of filters and effects,this editing application turns a smartphone into a premier photography studio. Perhaps its lone downside is the fact that, while free to download and use, Aviary does make users shell out some dough for a few of its effect packages. That said, the ordinary application — sans updates — carries enough editing power to remain incredibly useful on its own. Download now from: Google

Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC Adobe’s software have long been considered by many as the preeminent solution for editing pictures and photos, and its Lightroom CC application for Android is no different. Though it requires users possess an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription, it packs a serious photo-editing punch capable of putting others in its class to shame. Users have the ability to not only edit photos taken with an Android smartphone, but also any DNG RAW camera images and any photos saved to the Lightroom desktop program. As always, Adobe provides an incredible amount of effects, filters, and tools, making this a worthy companion for any expert photographer. And because it’s based in the cloud, you can start a project on your phone, and finish it on the web, tablet, or desktop. Download now from: Google

Adobe Photoshop Express An Adobe photo-editing app that doesn’t require a mandatory subscription? Yes, please. With Adobe Photoshop Express, users gain access to Adobe’s library of impressive editing features including blemish removal, one-touch filters, and Adobe’s new image rendering engine. The most recent app updates also include the ability to shoot and process RAW images directly from your Android device, allowing you to take full advantage of your phone’s advanced optics. The app offers a selection of in-app purchases, too, which provide access to saved albums, advanced editing features, and additional image filters and effects. When budget holds you back, Adobe’s Photoshop Express remains one of the best options for gaining access toblue-ribbonediting software. Download now from: Google

Polarr Photo Editor Polarr is one of the most comprehensive photo-editing apps available on Android. Not only can you make typical adjustments to photos, such as exposure, contrast, color balance, and the like; you can also save those edits as customized presets. Another neat addition is Polarr’s collection tutorials that helps get your mobile photo editing game off the ground. Other features include selective adjustments with brushes and the ability to customize Polarr’s toolbar to fit your needs. Download now from: Google