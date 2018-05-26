LSU routs Florida 11-0 in game previously halted by fog

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Antoine Duplantis had two hits and three RBIs to lead LSU to an 11-0 win over top-seeded Florida on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Tigers (36-24) were leading 10-0 in the sixth Friday night when the game was suspended because of dense fog. It was decided after the top of the seventh under the 10-run mercy rule.

The Gators (42-17) were eliminated but are likely to be the No. 1 overall national seed. LSU moved on to face Arkansas with a spot in the championship game on the line.

The Tigers scored eight runs in the sixth, all but one before play was halted.

Matthew Beck (3-1) threw four innings in just his second start of the season for LSU. Cam Sanders pitched two innings and Devin Fontenot one.

Jack Leftwich (4-5) allowed two hits and three runs, one earned, in five innings for the Gators.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.