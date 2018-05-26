Alabama reopens Mobile Bay areas closed to oyster harvesting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has reopened portions of Mobile Bay that were temporarily closed to the harvesting of oysters.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced Friday the reopened areas include Bon Secour Bay and Navy Cove. Those areas had been closed since May 17 after possible bacteriological contamination of the oyster beds due to a sewage discharge in Baldwin County.

Harris says the Alabama Department of Public Health will continue to monitor bay waters and shellfish to ensure bacteriological safety.

