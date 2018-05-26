FIRST ALERT Update: Flooding rains possible through Tuesday

Rain and thunderstorms will again be most prevalent during the afternoon and early evening due to the heat and bountiful moisture in place over Alabama. The rain will slowly end with the loss of daytime heating overnight.

Beyond Saturday, all eyes will turn toward the Gulf as Alberto is forecast to take a northwesterly turn, leading it near the Alabama Gulf Coast by early next week. Rain chances remain high for late May and the pattern will likely continue through mid-week. The tropical air mass will finally clear the region, but another system moving in from the northwest will set us up for more thunderstorms beginning Thursday and likely lasting through next weekend.

Back to Alberto, the National Hurricane Center now projects the storm center will be near Mobile Bay Monday night, moving north into West Alabama during the day Tuesday and possibly clearing the region by Tuesday night. The storm will then be absorbed into a trough of low pressure to the north Wednesday and this front will move into our region for the second half of the week. The first rain band is usually 50-100 miles north of the center, and that band will move north by tomorrow morning with a second band moving into the region Sunday afternoon and evening, again moving north of the area by Monday morning.

At the same time, forecast models suggest the center of Alberto will move onshore with stronger winds Monday night around 25-35 mph with higher gusts, meaning Tropical Depression strength as the storm moves into Central Alabama.

These winds move north and then northeast during the day Tuesday even as Alberto continues to weaken. The primary threat appears to be flooding rain along with the gusty winds, but a brief spin-up tornado will be possible, especially in areas to the south and east Monday night into Tuesday as the system moves onshore. As the system approaches, however, and with better overall organization, there may be an enhanced threat for more tornadoes as well as three to four inch rainfall totals with heavier amounts in West Alabama.

Pay attention to the First Alert Forecasts, especially over the next two days for updated threat possibilities.

