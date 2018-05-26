Famed Ivan the Terrible painting attacked at Moscow gallery - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Famed Ivan the Terrible painting attacked at Moscow gallery

MOSCOW (AP) - Police in Russia have arrested a man on charges of vandalizing a famous painting by renowned Russian artist Ilya Repin in Moscow.

Russian news reports said the man claimed he drank 100 grams (about 3.5 ounces) of vodka in the cafe of the Tretyakov Gallery shortly before he allegedly attacked the painting with a metal stanchion on Friday night.

The painting - titled "Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on November 16, 1581," depicts Russia's first czar cradling his dying son after striking him in a fit of rage. Media reports say the suspect said he damaged the painting because he thinks it is historically inaccurate.

Russian media say Repin's 1885 canvas received several holes, but the faces of the czar and his son were undamaged.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Solo' sputters in takeoff with $83.3M at box office

    'Solo' sputters in takeoff with $83.3M at box office

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:54:44 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-05-28 06:34:56 GMT
    (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.More >>
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.More >>

  • Vacant for decades, Detroit's train station may get new life

    Vacant for decades, Detroit's train station may get new life

    Sunday, May 27 2018 9:44 AM EDT2018-05-27 13:44:14 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-05-28 06:34:52 GMT
    (Tanya Moutzalias /The Ann Arbor News via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, guests attend Detroit Homecoming IV at Detroit's most iconic structure, the Michigan Central train station, which opened its doors for the first time since ...(Tanya Moutzalias /The Ann Arbor News via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, guests attend Detroit Homecoming IV at Detroit's most iconic structure, the Michigan Central train station, which opened its doors for the first time since ...
    Vacant for decades and synonymous with urban blight, Detroit's old train station may get new life, locals hope, with Ford Motor Co.More >>
    Vacant for decades and synonymous with urban blight, Detroit's old train station may get new life, locals hope, with Ford Motor Co.More >>

  • Shortage expected after floods smother Hawaii staple crop

    Shortage expected after floods smother Hawaii staple crop

    Monday, May 28 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-28 05:44:29 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-05-28 06:34:46 GMT
    (Christian Kahahawai/Kahahawai Photography via AP). This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island o...(Christian Kahahawai/Kahahawai Photography via AP). This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island o...
    Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.More >>
    Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly