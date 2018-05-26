FIRST ALERT: A rainy holiday weekend ahead

Patchy, dense fog will continue through 9 a.m. Saturday. A very moist air mass will continue across Central Alabama into next week, and there is a potential for localized areas of heavy rainfall each day.

Alberto will move north across the Gulf of Mexico, bringing an enhanced threat for heavy rainfall Sunday through Tuesday. Alberto is being closely monitored by The National Hurricane Center, and is expected to result in increased rain chances in the early to middle portion of next week.

The latest computer forecast track guidance shows Alberto moving across the Central Gulf Coast. The eventual landfall track is still uncertain. Depending on the track of the system, there may be a tornado risk along with the risk for heavy rainfall and flooding for Central Alabama.

Continue to monitor the progress of the storm here on WBRC FOX6 News and through the WBRC Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.