Emails show EPA working closely with climate-change deniers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Emails show EPA working closely with climate-change deniers

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Ca... (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Ca...

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senior Environmental Protection Agency officials have been working closely with a conservative group that dismisses climate change to rally like-minded people for public hearings on science and global warming. Recently released emails show they also recruited help to counter negative news coverage and tout Administrator Scott Pruitt's stewardship of the agency.

John Konkus, EPA's deputy associate administrator for public affairs, repeatedly reached out to senior staffers at the Heartland Institute. Emails show Konkus and the Heartland Institute mustering scores of potential invitees known for rejecting scientific warnings of man-made climate-change.

The emails were released after a lawsuit by environmental groups under the Freedom of Information Act.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bucks player 'gave in' during arrest to avoid officers' guns

    Bucks player 'gave in' during arrest to avoid officers' guns

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-25 13:43:06 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-05-26 06:14:32 GMT
    (Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...
    NBA player Sterling Brown says he tried to remain calm when Milwaukee police used a stun gun to take him down during his arrest for a parking violation.More >>
    NBA player Sterling Brown says he tried to remain calm when Milwaukee police used a stun gun to take him down during his arrest for a parking violation.More >>

  • Man arrested after driver rams into 3 on Oregon sidewalk

    Man arrested after driver rams into 3 on Oregon sidewalk

    Friday, May 25 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-05-25 19:36:08 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 2:05 AM EDT2018-05-26 06:05:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Don Ryan). Clothing is strewn on the sidewalk at the scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorists in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Authorities say paramedics tended to "multiple patients" after a hit-and-run driver struck pedestria...(AP Photo/Don Ryan). Clothing is strewn on the sidewalk at the scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorists in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Authorities say paramedics tended to "multiple patients" after a hit-and-run driver struck pedestria...
    Authorities say a hit-and-run driver hit multiple pedestrians in downtown Portland.More >>
    Authorities say a hit-and-run driver hit multiple pedestrians in downtown Portland.More >>

  • USC president agrees to step down amid gynecologist scandal

    USC president agrees to step down amid gynecologist scandal

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:52:20 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 2:05 AM EDT2018-05-26 06:05:45 GMT
    The president of the University of Southern California has agreed to step down amid a sex scandal involving a school gynecologist.More >>
    The president of the University of Southern California has agreed to step down amid a sex scandal involving a school gynecologist.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly