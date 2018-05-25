Fairfield working to unclog storm drains after homes flooded

This week, the city council passed a resolution that would immediately appropriate funds to hire a contractor that will help with clean up and maintenance of storm drains in the affected areas across the city.More >>
Kiara Monique Harton, 24, was taken into custody and confessed to shooting the victim, James Lester Stevenson, 51, during an argument.
Electric shock drowning causes your muscles to lock up to where you can't swim and that can cause drowning. If you feel a tingle, swim away from the dock not towards it.
Rain chances will remain high over the next few days. These high rain chances are not the result of Alberto, but deep tropical moisture already in place across Alabama.
Subtropical Storm Alberto has developed over the Caribbean and the system will be crossing the Gulf of Mexico and moving towards the Gulf Coast over the coming days.
