Fairfield working to unclog storm drains after homes flooded

The Fairfield City Council is working to fix a problem some residents are saying it knew about.

Thelma McQueen, who owns a home in Fairfield, faced major flood damage last week in the bottom floor of her home after heavy rain. She says clogged storm drains caused the flood.

“It flooded the whole area. People couldn't come up the street down the street. Drains were taking in what you could take in but the rest of the water was all over the drains images running down the backyards and into the house,” said McQueen.

She said about 4 feet of water seeped in to the home.

“Water covered the sofa, the inside my washer dryers. My deep freezer was upside down," she said.

McQueen was cleaning up the mess Friday afternoon. The bottom floor had to be gutted. McQueen said clogged storm drains contributed to the mess.

"They know these drains are clogged up, it's just a matter of getting them unclogged," she said.

And the city is planning to do just that.

This week, the city council passed a resolution that would immediately appropriate funds to hire a contractor that will help with clean up and maintenance of storm drains in the affected areas across the city.

"We saw them first hand. Councilman Taylor and I were out once we saw all of this going on and we came to the council and we address it as soon as it happened,” said Councilman Herman Carnes.

While this affected area isn’t in Carnes’s district, he has heard the concerns from people in the community. He said the city plans to notify business owners who aren’t doing their part. They’re also asking the community to pitch in as well.

“They can also help by making sure not to litter trash, grass clippings and debris hurts.It makes this situation worse,” Carnes said.

