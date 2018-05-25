Tips for protecting your family from electric shock drowning around docks

Electric shock drowning is known as a silent killer. It can happen in an instant if you don't keep a check on things around your dock.

We found David Butler cleaning off his dock Friday and getting ready for Memorial Day weekend on Smith Lake in Cullman. He's hoping the weather cooperates. He also keeps a check on the electrical work around his dock to make sure it doesn't lead to swimmers getting shocked or worse. He knows people that its happened to.

"This guy's wife pulled him out of the water and he was in the process of being shocked and luckily it didn't shock her because she was grounded,” Butler said.

In 2016, 15-year-old Carmen Johnson died while swimming with friends on Smith Lake. Her parents say her death was caused by electric shock drowning. A year later, two women died on Lake Tuscaloosa. Investigators attribute their deaths to electric shock drowning as well.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies encourage boat dock owners to have their docks inspected by an electrician. If people are swimming near the dock, its best to turn off the power to the dock to be on the safe side. You can also install warning systems like the Dock Lifeguard. It detects whether there's electricity coming from the dock to the surrounding water.

Electric shock drowning causes your muscles to lock up to where you can't swim and that can cause drowning. If you feel a tingle, swim away from the dock not towards it.

You can learn more tips how to protect yourself here.

