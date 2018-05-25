FIRST ALERT: Rain likely through the holiday weekend

Rain chances will remain high over the next few days. These high rain chances are not the result of Alberto, but deep tropical moisture already in place across Alabama. The impacts of Alberto will not be felt until Monday and Tuesday. In the meantime, we'll continue with our daily rain and thunderstorm chances. These showers and storms will mainly occur during the afternoon and early evening hours. The main threat will be heavy rainfall and lightning. The peak time for thunderstorm development is between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Expect generally dry weather during the evening hours. If you have plans to grill out or spend some time at the pool, the best chances for dry weather will be before 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Alberto Impacts: Alberto will likely produce periods of heavy rain locally both Monday and Tuesday. It is possible we could see rainfall amounts over three inches early next week. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s. At this point, it does not appear Alberto will result in a tornado risk for us, but this will be monitored. Landfall is expected sometime Monday or early Tuesday. Along the coastal areas, we could see winds around 40 mph with rainfall totals over 6 inches. The worst days along the Gulf Coast will be Sunday through Tuesday. Expect improving weather by Wednesday.

Make sure you stay close to the WBRC First Alert weather app for updates through the weekend.

