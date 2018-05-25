Mississippi moves to SEC semis with 7-0 win over Auburn

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Jacob Adams, Thomas Dillard and Chase Cockrell homered to lead Mississippi into the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals with a 7-0 victory over Auburn on Friday night.

The Rebels (44-15) will face Texas A&M on Saturday for a berth in the championship game. Auburn (39-21) awaits its NCAA regional fate after producing only two runs combined in back-to-back tournament losses.

The game started after a lengthy rain delay.

James McArthur (6-0), Max Cioffi and Austin Miller combined on the five-hit shutout. McArthur made it into the sixth and Cioffi went three hitless innings before running into some trouble in the ninth. Miller struck out the final two batters.

Nick Fortes and Cole Zabowski each had two hits and an RBI for the Rebels.

Auburn starter Andrew Mitchell (2-2) was knocked out in the sixth inning. He allowed four runs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.