The Best recently renewed TV series

While some of your favorite series might have been canceled in recent days, and others wereconfirmed to be going off the air following their upcoming final seasons, there are plenty of great shows coming back in full force next year for your entertainment pleasure. Some, meanwhile, such asThe Expanse, still remain in limbo (though word is that Amazon is close to inking a deal to bring it to Prime Video).

We’ve picked out the best stuff coming back next year so you can turn those show-canceled frowns upside down. Set your DVRs, as these series, ranging from comedies to thrillers, will be returning once again with new seasons.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Set in late 1950s Manhattan, this series follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), who decides to upend her ostensibly idyllic Upper West Side family life to follow her dreams of becoming a stand-up comedian. Fresh off several Golden Globe wins, including aBest Actress Musical or Comedyaward for Brosnahan, it’s no surprise this period comedy-drama will be coming back for a third season. In fact, the renewal announcement was made even before season 2 has aired. While there’s still no definitive date for the series’ return, The Hollywood Reporter notes that Zachary Levi (Chuck) will be added to the castnext year.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC)

With five seasons under its belt, this Marvel Comics series has been renewed for a sixth, which will air during the 2018/19 season. Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the show follows the fictional peacekeeping and spy agency within the world of superheroesand stars Clark Gregg, who reprises his role of Phil Coulson, a high-ranking member of the S.H.I.E.L.D. agency, from the film series.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

This animated series centered around Bob Belcher (voiced by Archer‘sH. Jon Benjamin) and his troubles running a family burger joint has been going strong for eight seasons. Along with a movie musical adaptation in the works, scheduled for release in 2020, the series will return once again for a ninth season. Named one of the60 Greatest TV Cartoons of all time by TV Guide, the popular cartoon was also nominated for Outstanding Animated Program at the Emmy Awards for seven years in a row, with winsin 2014 and 2017.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

After a surprising cancellation by Fox, which aired this police television sitcom’s first five seasons, the home of the show’s production studio, NBC, swiftly swooped in and picked it up for a 13-episode sixth season. The single-camera comedy stars an ensemble cast that includesSaturday Night LivealumAndy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, and Chelsea Peretti as an eclectic and quirky team of NYPD detectives in the 99th Precinct. The show has received almost universal praise, and we’re all relieved it’s coming back.

Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix)

The thirst for blood will continue for this horror-comedy about a California couple, Sheila (Drew Barrymore) and Joel (Timothy Olyphant), who find their lives taking an interesting turn when they discover they are zombies who need to feast off human flesh in order to survive. While the single-camera series has been praised for both its storyline and cast, it won’t fit everyone’s tastes (pun intended) due to its penchant for graphic scenes. For the rest of us, another 10-episode season will premiere in 2019, marking the show’s third.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

It would be a downright travesty (and a major surprise) if this Emmy-winning drama, loosely based on the dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood, wasn’t renewed. Indeed, just a few episodes into season 2, it got the green light for a third. While it seemed season 1 couldn’t be topped, season 2 has come out with a bang. Fresh (albeit even more disturbing) storylines will focus on the dystopian future where fertile women are forced into servitude and made to bear children for wealthy men whose wives are barren.

Baskets (FX)

The hilarious Zach Galifianakis will return for a fourth season of this comedy in which he stars in a dual role as Chip Baskets, a failed professional clown who reluctantly takes a job as a local rodeo clown, and Dale, his twin brother. Louie Anderson, who plays Chip and Dale’s mother (yes, that sentence is worth reading again for two reasons) snagged a 2016 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the role.

Westworld (HBO)

Based loosely on the sci-fi/thriller film from novelist Michael Crichton and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, this series depicting a world where lifelike androids are playthings in an adult theme parkis coming back for a third season following its second season debut in April. It was a given that the show would come back thanks to stunning visuals, intriguing (and puzzling) storylines, and impressive performances from the star-studded cast, which includes Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, James Marsden, and Luke Hemsworth.

Billions (Showtime)

Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis are opposing titans of their trade in this series, which is (again loosely) based on Preet Bharara, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and his legal fight with Steve Cohen, hedge fund manager of S.A.C. Capital Advisors. The show already has three seasons under its belt, and in April 2018, the network confirmed that a fourth is forthcoming. Reviews have been generally favorable thanks to compelling performances and razor-sharp dialogue, and Showtime is banking on viewers coming back for more.

Life in Pieces (CBS)

It’s possible you might have passed over this underrated sitcom, but it has been plugging along for three seasons. Each half-hour episode is uniquely divided into four short stories, each following the antics of the Short family, including parents John and Joan (James Brolin and Dianne Wiest), sons Matt (Thomas Sadoski) and Greg (Colin Hanks), daughter Heather (Betsy Brandt), and their respective nuclear families. From the in-laws having to deal with the quirky and strangely close family, to the precocious kids, every episode is full of hilarity and charm.

Lost in Space (Netflix)

As a reimagining of the 1965 series of the same name, which itself was a reimagining of the iconic 1812 novel The Swiss Family Robinson, this sci-fi series follows a compelling premise: A family of space colonists from the year 2048 find themselves trying to colonize a new world after their ship veers off course and ends up on a nearby planet. The first season, which counts Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, and Parker Posey among its cast, premiered in April 2018. A month later, Netflix renewed it for a second seasonin all its 4K glory.

Gotham (Fox)

Having run for four seasons, this crime drama based on DC Comics villains will return for a fifth and final season. It stars Ben McKenzie as a young James Gordon during his days with the Gotham City Police Departmentand also features Bruce Wayne/Batman in his youth tangling with the many villains he’ll later battle on even footing, including Penguin, Riddler, Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and more. Reviews of the series have climbed over the seasons, with critics lauding the stunning visuals, well-paced storylines, and fun yet dark approach.



