Alicia Silverstone is divorcing husband of nearly 13 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Alicia Silverstone is divorcing her husband of nearly 13 years.

The "Clueless" actress filed for divorce from Christopher Jarecki on Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The two have been separated for two years.

Divorce documents say the 41-year-old Silverstone and the 47-year-old Jarecki will share custody of their 7-year-old son.

The papers cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and say spousal support will be based on a prenuptial agreement the couple signed when they were married, without giving details.

Silverstone married the rock musician Jarecki in 2005 after eight years of dating.

