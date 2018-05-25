Alabama adds 3-star QB commit from Arkansas

Just when you thought it was all quiet on the Alabama quarterback front, Nick Saban is adding another!

Three-star quarterback Layne Hatcher of Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Ark., tweeted that he is heading to Alabama. Hatcher, who was originally committed to Arkansas State, says he plans on starting summer classes in Tuscaloosa next Tuesday. Hatcher tells Arkansas Online that while Bama coaches Nick Saban and Dan Enos were originally talking to him about being a preferred walk-on, a scholarship offer came this morning.

Hatcher has led Pulaski Academy to four straight state titles in Class 5A. Last season, Hatcher threw for 5,766 yards and 66 touchdowns (the team rarely punts), while he has chalked up eye-popping career stats: 15,907 yards, 188 touchdowns and set an Arkansas high school single-game record by throwing for 757 yards.

